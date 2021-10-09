Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $4.92 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,965 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,185,000 after buying an additional 151,815 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,906,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $121.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.39. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

