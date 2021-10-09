Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 115,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.61% of Altabancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

ALTA stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.95. Altabancorp has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.