Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 163,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.21% of Four Corners Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $27.20 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

