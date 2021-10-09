Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 179,601 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,125 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,863 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,969 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other news, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,717 shares of company stock worth $2,412,606 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $25.55 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.38%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.