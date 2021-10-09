Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 703,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.43% of Playa Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 165,571 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,449 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,840,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after buying an additional 421,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of PLYA opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $206,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,595 shares of company stock worth $790,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.