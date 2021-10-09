Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,445 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,183,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000.

OTCMKTS:LGACU opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

