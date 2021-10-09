Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to announce $410.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $412.33 million and the lowest is $409.70 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $435.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $24.85 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 249,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $147,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

