Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 85.70 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

