HedgeTrade One Day Trading Volume Hits $43,767.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $274.13 million and $43,767.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001428 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004141 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00029618 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000801 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00026599 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

