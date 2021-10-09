Hegic (HEGIC) Market Cap Hits $98.71 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Hegic coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hegic has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Hegic has a total market cap of $98.71 million and $7.27 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00050564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00231897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00101970 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 590,435,614 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

