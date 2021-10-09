Helix (HLIX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $127.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Helix has a market cap of $258,988.18 and approximately $127.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helix has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00036398 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001356 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,030,418 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

