Hellenic Coin (HNC) Reaches Market Cap of $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.83 or 0.00327857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000781 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

