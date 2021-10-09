High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Market Cap Reaches $10.11 Million

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $524,611.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008956 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00026526 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

