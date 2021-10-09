HOQU (HQX) Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a total market cap of $740,398.29 and approximately $2.39 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00050221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00230835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00102190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

