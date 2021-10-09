Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,078,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.65% of Horace Mann Educators worth $227,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 27.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 54.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 73.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 340.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of HMN opened at $41.05 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $33.64 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on HMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $134,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,665 shares of company stock valued at $708,270. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.