Hord Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Hord has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $9.69 million and $949,201.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00063431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00141799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00090801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,067.54 or 1.00192996 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.14 or 0.06595789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.