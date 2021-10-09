Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.62% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $130,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,206 shares of company stock worth $19,994,717 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $115.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

