Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company.

Hubbell stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $142.21 and a 52-week high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

