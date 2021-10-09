Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,113 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.24% of Humana worth $134,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Humana by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HUM opened at $412.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $407.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.26.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

