Humanscape Trading 24% Higher This Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $88.09 million and $54.53 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 24% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00050318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00230569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00102076 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 598,909,623 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.