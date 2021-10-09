Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,909,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 111.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 47,583 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HII stock opened at $206.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

