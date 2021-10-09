Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Huntsman worth $31,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $232,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 20.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 484.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 135,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,330 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 70.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,827 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUN opened at $31.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

