Huobi BTC Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $54,928.97 or 1.00743407 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and $6.75 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00065484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00135579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00087610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,506.98 or 0.99969466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.19 or 0.06408570 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

