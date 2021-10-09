Hush 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,009.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0832 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $868,020.21 and approximately $1,009.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.73 or 0.00230035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00122943 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00144856 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002239 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

