Hydra (HYDRA) Price Hits $20.63

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Hydra has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.63 or 0.00037649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a market cap of $79.62 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00066045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00138001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00091145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,995.66 or 1.00345701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.69 or 0.06329004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,698,371 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.