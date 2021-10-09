Hyper Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $92,339.52 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $92,339.52 and approximately $160.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00066965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00139026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00089760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,785.32 or 0.99993998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.31 or 0.06472707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

