HyperCash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.44 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $30.35 million and $3.44 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,191.80 or 1.00181683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00063158 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.41 or 0.00347439 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.79 or 0.00596813 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.19 or 0.00241754 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004673 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001708 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004318 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

