Hyve (HYVE) Market Capitalization Hits $12.60 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Hyve has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00138247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00089530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,927.54 or 1.00168253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.54 or 0.06445749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

