Ï„Bitcoin Hits One Day Volume of $23,873.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $23,873.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $7,590.82 or 0.13888420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00066722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.91 or 0.00138897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00089779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,737.09 or 1.00148774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.71 or 0.06496498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

