ICHI One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.06 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.09 or 0.00007459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICHI has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $14.95 million and $5.06 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00066965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00139026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00089760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,785.32 or 0.99993998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.31 or 0.06472707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,657,449 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

