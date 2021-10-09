Iconic Token (ICNQ) Market Cap Hits $2.37 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $1,470.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00065918 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00139129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00090986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,950.61 or 1.00173637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.06 or 0.06340413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,931,928 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

