Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Head to Head Analysis

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Greenkraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12% Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ideanomics and Greenkraft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 34.01 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -4.42 Greenkraft $430,000.00 10.79 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

Greenkraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ideanomics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenkraft has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ideanomics and Greenkraft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ideanomics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 268.42%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Summary

Ideanomics beats Greenkraft on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Greenkraft Company Profile

GreenKraft, Inc.is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. Its products and services include commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas; conversion of existing vehicles; and alternative fuel engines. The company was founded by George Gemayel on October 31, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

