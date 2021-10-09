Idena Hits One Day Trading Volume of $69,110.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Idena has a market cap of $5.94 million and $69,110.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idena has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00065484 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00076617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00108803 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003382 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00135579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00087610 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 74,868,431 coins and its circulating supply is 51,708,682 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

