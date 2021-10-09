Idle (IDLE) Trading Down 18.3% This Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $4.67 or 0.00008570 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $11.78 million and $163,263.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idle has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00065484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00135579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00087610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,506.98 or 0.99969466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.19 or 0.06408570 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

