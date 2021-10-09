iExec RLC (RLC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21.16 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00006937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $304.57 million and approximately $21.16 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00228956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00101662 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars.

