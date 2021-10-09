IG Gold 24 Hour Volume Hits $24,465.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, IG Gold has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $24,465.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00067059 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00049169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002414 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

