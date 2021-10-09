Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW opened at $216.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.34. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.29 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.