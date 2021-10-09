Illuvium (ILV) Market Capitalization Achieves $436.58 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $436.58 million and approximately $53.73 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $679.48 or 0.01243414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00067755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.47 or 0.00136283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00087509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,689.46 or 1.00079437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.03 or 0.06457969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,519 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

