Illuvium Price Hits $658.94 on Major Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 21% higher against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $423.38 million and $47.91 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $658.94 or 0.01198911 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00063431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00141799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00090801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,067.54 or 1.00192996 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.14 or 0.06595789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,519 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

