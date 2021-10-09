ImageCash (IMGC) 1-Day Volume Hits $87.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, ImageCash has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a total market cap of $8,778.40 and approximately $87.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.98 or 0.00138521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00090543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,784.22 or 0.99884906 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.37 or 0.06484126 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

