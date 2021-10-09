IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,654.78

IMI plc (LON:IMI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,654.78 ($21.62) and traded as high as GBX 1,657 ($21.65). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,641 ($21.44), with a volume of 300,012 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on IMI. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

Get IMI alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,757.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,654.78. The company has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. IMI’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

IMI Company Profile (LON:IMI)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.