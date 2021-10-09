Incent (INCNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $421.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Incent coin can currently be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Incent has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $421.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00064973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00137212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00088490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,935.21 or 1.00480835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.68 or 0.06446919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003288 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

