Indivior (LON:INDV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $194.23

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.23 ($2.54) and traded as high as GBX 220.80 ($2.88). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 216 ($2.82), with a volume of 1,306,174 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Indivior alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 194.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.77.

In other news, insider Jerome Lande sold 271,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total value of £434,158.40 ($567,230.73). Also, insider Mark Stejbach bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £58,320 ($76,195.45). Insiders have sold 575,568 shares of company stock worth $93,003,537 in the last ninety days.

About Indivior (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.