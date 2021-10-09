Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.78% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $30,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ILPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of ILPT opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.02. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

