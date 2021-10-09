Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) is Origin Asset Management LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,525,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for 13.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Origin Asset Management LLP owned about 0.13% of Infosys worth $117,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Infosys by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Infosys by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.93. 15,740,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,076,090. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

