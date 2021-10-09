Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 453.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.18. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

