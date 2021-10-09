Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Ingredion worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 20.0% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 11.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 15.0% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 529,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 69,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE:INGR opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.