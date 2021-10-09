Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $557,708.55 and approximately $1,094.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00050394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00231146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00102336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

