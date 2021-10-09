Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $544.37

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 544.37 ($7.11) and traded as high as GBX 544.40 ($7.11). Inmarsat shares last traded at GBX 544.40 ($7.11), with a volume of 59,513,200 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 544.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 544.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -41.56.

Inmarsat Company Profile (LON:ISAT)

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.