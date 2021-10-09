Innova (INN) Market Cap Hits $172,585.82

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Innova has a market cap of $172,585.82 and $115.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Innova has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 62.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

